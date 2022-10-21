21st October 2022

This morning I had my ‘seasonal booster’ Cover jab at the Queens Road medical centre. I have collected almost the entire set of different vaccines, x2 of Astra Zeneca, x1 of Modern and finally today x1 of Pfizer. This time I even got a sticker and I feel good that I’ve now had both my flu and cover booster well before winter.



In there afternoon Jenny collected the last two calendars from the current rush of orders and I’ll be pushing them again soon and look forward to selling them at the Orleans House Christmas shopping weekend.



By the end of the day I had a slightly sore arm and felt a bit tired but no other side effects - I felt quite rough after the Moderna one last November.

