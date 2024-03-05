5th March 2024

A busy day today as I had a family photo shoot booked for a few weeks ow. The difference with this one unlike my usual family photoshoots is that I was photographing indoors and trying to not to use the flash in the process of recreating some inter-generational images in line with some historic photographs that the family have.



I was there on time but got a little more than I bargained for as there were actually six adults and one baby - very well behaved - ranging in age from eleven months to 95 years old. It took some time with different combination of people but I think I have the required shots ‘in the bag’ and it was a great area to photograph as the light was bright and there was a large empty wall to arrange people against.



Afterwards I drove over to Molesey to deliver greeting cards to Card collection and catch up on the news and finally it was a drive back via Hampton and Fulwell to stock up on chewy stocks for Mr Huffkins the hamster. I earned my lunch today!



Finally I had what I sincerely hope is the last call from Apple in the afternoon to compete the last bit of work on the iMac to enable me to go back to working on it even though it no longer has iCloud for some completely unknown reason. Martin has been very patient but in actual fact, I am pretty much where I started three weeks ago except that the issue has swapped between my MacBook and the iMac. I have given up.

