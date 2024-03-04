4th March 2024

The main task of the day was to organise the last call (I hope) to Martin to try and return my iMac into a workable state. He achieved most of what needed to be done and I have a final call scheduled for tomorrow afternoon to finish the job - I hope.



I made up cards for delivery to the Card Collection tomorrow and also the paperwork. It’s quite a challenge now as I have to ensure that I put all new paperwork onto my external drive ready for upload onto my MacBook and iCloud. After over three weeks of many hours of work, my iMac iCloud is no longer working and there is no sign it will ever again.



I also applied to the council for permission to put up posters for our exhibition this year. It’s a bit of a long winded process as they need a completed application form, copy of the Club public liability insurance and also a copy of the poster - fingers crossed.



Finally, I ordered some test prints from my usual company for my submission to the exhibition this year - if I get a chance to actually submit it as well as organising the show!

