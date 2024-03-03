3rd March 2024

In the morning I investigated the possibility of going to Turkey for 1-2 weeks in September. We’ve been before (further down the coast) but I wanted to try and get to visit Ephesus with Colin as he has not seen it before. It is very complicated and as yet I cannot find any accommodation in the sort of location that we normally like to stay in so it may be a fruitless task.



It was actually a very nice day today - quite springlike - so after a long time Goggling, we went for a walk in the afternoon not Bushy Park. It gave me an opportunity to get a photo for the ’52 Frames’ WhatsApp group I belong to and a shot of Bushy House across the meadow.

