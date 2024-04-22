22nd April 2024

It seems like I am almost living at the Landmark Arts Centre! I Poppe din this morning to deliver some fresh milk for the cafe and stewards. I actually got a chance to look around the exhibition this time and took this view of the exhibition within the Landmark.



I then returned at the end of the day as despite me sorting everything out on Saturday, the SumUps are still glitching a little as they try and put on a software update. Taking them home with me meant that I could charge them both up to 100% and also use our stable wifi to put on the update. I felt a bit bad as our elderly treasurer who has been causing me some grief was rather stuck there as his wife was waiting for their car to be repaired… luckily I found out later that he did not have to wait very long so I could drop my guilt trip.



In the evening I had to drive over to Kew for one of the in-person Committee meetings. I was prepared for a bit of flack over the problem with the payments on Saturday but in the event there was no issue and for once we finished ten minutes early!

