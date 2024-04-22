Previous
Next
22nd April 2024 by emmadurnford
109 / 365

22nd April 2024

It seems like I am almost living at the Landmark Arts Centre! I Poppe din this morning to deliver some fresh milk for the cafe and stewards. I actually got a chance to look around the exhibition this time and took this view of the exhibition within the Landmark.

I then returned at the end of the day as despite me sorting everything out on Saturday, the SumUps are still glitching a little as they try and put on a software update. Taking them home with me meant that I could charge them both up to 100% and also use our stable wifi to put on the update. I felt a bit bad as our elderly treasurer who has been causing me some grief was rather stuck there as his wife was waiting for their car to be repaired… luckily I found out later that he did not have to wait very long so I could drop my guilt trip.

In the evening I had to drive over to Kew for one of the in-person Committee meetings. I was prepared for a bit of flack over the problem with the payments on Saturday but in the event there was no issue and for once we finished ten minutes early!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise