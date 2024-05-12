12th May 2024

After the past few days of travelling from the UK and then down to the Moselle, we decided on a lie in or rather we just got up late! It is quite a novelty to take our time over breakfast.



Before we walked down to Cochem for another look, I booked us tickets on a 4.30pm boat trip on the river with a company that we had spotted a couple of days ago and which had a smaller boat than some of the others. We wandered down and the town was heaving with people including an area alongside the river where there were a lot of activities for children to try including rock climbing, guitar playing amongst many options. A tad noisy for us so we walked across the bridge and back again before sitting in the sun to enjoy the packed lunch of rolls that I had made this morning.



I could tell we were both tired so took the executive decision to head back to the apartment for a bit before returning for our boat trip. It was lovely to sit in the peaceful shade of our terrace and look down on the city with the sound of the birds and a cold drink.



Back down to two and it seemed slightly less crowded and by clever queuing we managed to be almost the first people on the boat and rushed to get our chosen spot on the front upstairs in the sunshine. It was a lovely river trip and not too crowded as we headed first upstream and then back downstream and past Cochem before arriving back an hour later. There was rather limited commentary but at least it was repeated in English.



Back up all the steps to our apartment for a brief rest before heading all the way down again for dinner at an Italian restaurant we had booked earlier in the day. It was a very nice meal down in what appeared to be the old cellar.



Despite going back and forth to the apartment in the day up numerous flights of steps, we did not quite manage out 10,000 footsteps today!



(9,076 footsteps)

