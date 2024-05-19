19th May 2024

A slightly slower start this morning as we settled into our new apartment for the next five nights.



Colin had planned a route with some interesting towns in the Black Forest and I was on driving duty. The roads are lovely and a large number of motorcyclists think so as well! We visited a number of little towns, some too small for a mention in the guide books but most filled with old half timbered buildings. Our first stop in Schiltach was lovely with the river Kinzig flowing through the middle and powering some very big wooden waterwheels. As it is a Sunday, very few shops were open but ‘surprisingly’ we managed to find a gelato place with seats outside.



We walked back to the car and ate our picnic lunch on a bench by the river. We then drove through Wolfbach, Gutach (stopped for good toilets behind the Rathaus) and finally to Hornberg where apparently there is a twelve meter high toilet outside of a ceramics museum. Sadly thus was closed so not even a glimpse of the fabled toilet.



We started our route back through narrow winding roads through the Black Forest past a bear and wolf sanctuary but unfortunately we arrived a little too late to visit. It sounds a great place though as the inhabitants have all been rescued and now enjoy a far better life in a more natural environment. I was getting a bit tired by now as a lot of concentration is needed for the narrow winding roads but revived by a couple of jelly babies, we made it back in one piece for dinner at home in our lovely apartment.



(5,989 footsteps - I blame the car!)

