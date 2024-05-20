20th May 2024

Today was mainly a leisure day, doing the washing and drying it on the terrace, writing postcards and enjoy the hot sunshine. We had lunch on our terrace, dips and salad.



In the afternoon we thought that we should really make an effort to go out so we drove down to the centre the ton we are staying in - Baiersbronn. I had expected there to be a bit more of a town centre. The shapes were all closed as it is a bank holiday but there are not actually that many at all. We did find a very good ice cream shop though. There were large drops of rain so we headed back to the car but then took a side road to somewhere that looked interesting on the map. It was some sort of deer park with some tired looking red deer lying down in the sunshine. We were able to enjoy a short walk through the trees and down to a fast flowing river before the thunder and lightning started so we thought we’d better head back to the car.



Back to sit on the terrace and drink ginger beer before dinner at home a little later!



(4,063 footsteps - well it was a leisure day)

