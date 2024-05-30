30th May 2024

A pleasant surprise today as our friend Dave who lives in Devon came over in the afternoon for a cup of tea. He is staying at his sons house for a week to look after their dog and as it is fairly close he popped over to see us.



We had another visitor last night (not such a surprise) - Whisky the cat from next door. We spotted him on the security camera when our neighbour popped in to collect our post! He looked around for a bit, enjoyed some snacks and then wanted to leave. I’m not feeling used at all!

