Previous
Next
29th May 2024 by emmadurnford
150 / 365

29th May 2024

Well, this is a heavy bump back to reality! After our long journey home on Monday and all the washing, I had a hygienist appointment at 10.30am and Colin was back at golf.

I was a bit worried as I haven’t been quite as zealous with cleaning and flossing but it was not to bad and I do trust this hygienist despite hating any dental experience. Tescos afterwards and then I drafted a message about this years summer social at the golf club for circulation to members. Memories are already kicking in… this time last week etc.!
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise