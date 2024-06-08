8th June 2024

We were up early for the excitement of the Boroughs ‘Mega Skip’ day. This is something that the council have been trialling for the past few months - placing a massive walk-in skip with volunteers at strategic places across the Borough for a few hours so that residents can bring items not easily recycled but which haven’t made it to the municipal tip. I think it’s a brilliant idea - many furniture items are immediately rescued and put into a British Heart Foundation lorry for people who need furniture and the rest is recycled as much as possible. One old vacuum cleaner and the cupboard doors which were in situ in the kitchen until yesterday morning made it into the skip. These are some lovely poppies in front of St Mark’s School where we parked. They remind me of all those wild flowers in Germany, mostly spotted whilst `I was driving and so I couldn’t photograph them!

