9th June 2024

To commemorate the D-Day landings, the Friends of Bushy Park and Home Park put on a two day display of the role that Bushy Park played when hosting American soldiers including General Eisenhower when planning Operation Overlord.



We were a little disappointed as this is the 70th anniversary and we had hoped that maybe there would have been more than just a small marquee of information but even so it was interesting and I took this photograph of the Shaef Flag created for the 50th Anniversary. It was nice to visit the park which we haven’t been to for some time.



Later in the afternoon I took advantage of the free access to the ‘Find my Past’ website and I have done rather well in putting together my first proper attempt at a family tree also using information from the family bible which I photographed at Mum’s a few years ago. This was invaluable and I am already back (accurately) to 1795.

