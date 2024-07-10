10th July 2024

As forecast (unusually), the day started dry which was good as we had planned to visit the Kingsley Vale Yew trees down in Sussex. Mum has wanted to visit here for ages and when I discovered it was only an hour and a half or so from homes, it was a ’no brainer’!



I packed a picnic as I knew we would arrive before lunchtime and we set off and despite the ominous clouds as we travelled south down the A3, it stayed dry and gradually they cleared. It was fairly easy to find and after we had drinks when we arrived (some individuals need constant feeding!), we headed off up the trail path. At first we found some yews scattered amongst the other oak tress and although impressive, it was not quite as I envisaged. However, the further we walked into the woods, the more yews there were until we were surrounded by ancient yews, some well over a thousand years old - quite amazing. I think we even managed to ‘yew tree’ out Mum!



We headed back to the car spotting a lot of fast flying Marbled white butterfly’s on route and enjoyed the picnic in the car before driving the fifteen minutes or so into Chichester for a wander. I sensed a lack of enthusiasm from the chaps so they had to be chivvied on with the prospect of tea and cake at Chichester cathedral cafe - we made it in time. Afterwards they were equally reluctant to browse the shops so Mum and I popped in a couple as Ian and Colin walked back to ‘check the car’!



A very good day and a novelty not to get wet for once.

