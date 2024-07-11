11th July 2024

Hooray - sunshine again and the thermometer is going up.



The plan was Kew Gardens today (with picnic) and we took the bus as everyone besides me has a free bus pass - some of us still have to pay!



We timed it well and managed to make the transfer onto the 65 in Richmond at the same bus stop with no wait at all. We got in for free and Mum and Ian only had today half price which was good (thanks to our Boundless cards). One of the main reasons to visit was to see the Marc Quinn art installations across the gardens and they really were worth making the effort to visit. The reflections were fun to play with but it was this photo that a passer-bye kindly took for us with all of us in it which I most like.



I had taken a packed lunch again but the Colin wimped out on exploring the Palm House so it was just the three of us who explored as Colin reserved an outside table in the shade for us to illicitly eat our sandwiches!



It got even hotter as the afternoon progressed so around four o’clock, I decided we should make a move to catch the bus back home so we had a chance tout our feet up before heading out to Superfish over in Ewell. A short journey which can take well over an hour!

Surprisingly it did not take us long to get to Superfish and as ever the fish - we normally have huss - was excellent. A very nice end to the day.

