19th July 2024

Today is the hottest day of the year so far and it’s the day that a friend from my photo club had organised a walk up in ton around Kings Cross and Camden! She had been worried as to whether ti would be too wet but as the date approached it was more worries about whether anyone would get heat stroke!



She had put together a great itinerary and this is one of the first photos I took of the underground light walkway between Kings Cross underground and Granary Square. I met with my friends at a coffee shop in the shade and then we walked to the Camley Road nature reserve which I first visited with Colin a few years ago before spending time around Coal Drops Yard and Granary Square. It was so hot that we tried to move between the shadows and shade. We stopped for lunch in the covered market and my friend Sally introduced me to the first Waitrose I have been in that has a air-conned bar and outside seating area - what’s not to like. I eventually chose a lamb wrap from the Lebanese stand which was delicious along with another large bottle of water and Orangina from Waitrose as I had finished the entire bottle of chilled water I had bought with me.



Next we walked along the Regent’s canal to the mirrored Gas Holders Park and then further along the canal unto Camden where we were all flagging. Sally knew an excellent micro-brewery in the shade of a railway arch so we finished the day with cold beers. At this point we went our separate ways but Wendy, Sally and I stayed for a bit chatting before making the rather arduous journey home via three trains!

