20th July 2024 by emmadurnford
199 / 365

20th July 2024

First thing in the morning I had a proper look at the photos I had taken on Friday at Kings Cross. Some interesting photos but I think it would be well worth a return visit with less blazing sun!

I spent most of this afternoon getting around to mounting the 18 montage prints using the mounts I ordered quite some time ago. It takes easy and comprises of 4-5 stages so it took a good few hours.
20th July 2024

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
