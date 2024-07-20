Sign up
199 / 365
20th July 2024
First thing in the morning I had a proper look at the photos I had taken on Friday at Kings Cross. Some interesting photos but I think it would be well worth a return visit with less blazing sun!
I spent most of this afternoon getting around to mounting the 18 montage prints using the mounts I ordered quite some time ago. It takes easy and comprises of 4-5 stages so it took a good few hours.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
