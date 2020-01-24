Previous
Next
The Big Fella by etienne
Photo 390

The Big Fella

Michael Collins was one of the major leaders of the Irish independence struggle. In Ireland, where he is known by his nickname “The Big Fella”, he is regarded as a hero and a martyr. In England, he was categorized as an enemy and an assassin. Michael Collins was native from Clonakilty. His bronze statue was unveiled in 2002 and stands right in the middle of the town, close to his childhood home and to the museum dedicated to him. Many Irish visitors come here on a pilgrimage. Thus I have seen tons of pictures of this statue on postcards, posters, brochures, but I have curiously never seen any shot made from this angle and with this lighting.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I like this very much, especially with the large chimneys in the background. Thank you for the history too. Very interesting.
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise