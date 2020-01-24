The Big Fella

Michael Collins was one of the major leaders of the Irish independence struggle. In Ireland, where he is known by his nickname “The Big Fella”, he is regarded as a hero and a martyr. In England, he was categorized as an enemy and an assassin. Michael Collins was native from Clonakilty. His bronze statue was unveiled in 2002 and stands right in the middle of the town, close to his childhood home and to the museum dedicated to him. Many Irish visitors come here on a pilgrimage. Thus I have seen tons of pictures of this statue on postcards, posters, brochures, but I have curiously never seen any shot made from this angle and with this lighting.