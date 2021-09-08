Previous
My catch of the day by etienne
My catch of the day

From the shoreline : lobster, crab, shrimp and seabass (prepared as ceviche)
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
