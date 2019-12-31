Previous
Next
Who ? by etienne
130 / 365

Who ?

Someone sneaked into our apartment recently to make a picture of our Christmas ornaments. We think we might have identified the culprit.

For the Darkroom macro-ornament interpretation game, just for the fun.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Funshot
December 31st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise