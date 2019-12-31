Sign up
Who ?
Someone sneaked into our apartment recently to make a picture of our Christmas ornaments. We think we might have identified the culprit.
For the Darkroom macro-ornament interpretation game, just for the fun.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
30th December 2019 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-macroornament
Monique
ace
Funshot
December 31st, 2019
