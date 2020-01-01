Sign up
131 / 365
In the blue
Not much sun here over the last 10 days. I am using a rare opportunity to capture a bit of blue instead of an overwhelming grey.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
31st December 2019 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
