Railing (shot through home made filter) by etienne
Railing (shot through home made filter)

SooC. Shot through a piece of black nylon : looks like we are back to the beginnings of photography. For the Technique Challenge (Theme : Home made filters).
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
