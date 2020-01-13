Previous
Storm Brendan this morning by etienne
142 / 365

Storm Brendan this morning

Purposefully shot out of focus to try to get a painterly effect in the waves, but I am not quite sure about the result. It is a colour picture, not b&w. Winds were more than 100 km/h at that moment.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
