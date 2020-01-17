Sign up
146 / 365
The cape (shot through home made plastic filter)
Shot through a single hole in a greasy plastic film. In b&w, trying to isolate the subject and to make a smooth transition between the film and the hole.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
736
photos
75
followers
68
following
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
205
381
145
206
382
146
207
383
Views
0
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
17th January 2020 10:02am
Tags
technique101
