Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
147 / 365
Fake fog (shot through plastic film)
Not a great picture, but just to share a last effect easily obtained with a loosely attached plastic film over the upper half of the lens.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
739
photos
75
followers
68
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Latest from all albums
206
382
146
207
383
147
208
384
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
17th January 2020 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close