Is there a fish down there ?
I am thinking that this smartphone picture, that our daughter just shared with us, would make a funny echo to the (much better) picture that Diana
@ludwigsdiana
posted a couple of days ago of her cat Minky :
https://365project.org/ludwigsdiana/365/2020-04-18
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Corinne
funny !
April 20th, 2020
