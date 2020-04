Perros-Guirec (3)

In this third shot of the serie, Perros-Guirec disappears in the heat mist and the main feature becomes the successive layers of blue-ish silhouettes of the rocky promontories.



Right in the middle of the picture, you can spot a cubic rock standing on its tip. It is the “balancing rock” of our village. The local tradition says that a small child who would know exactly where to exert pressure would be able to move that big rock, but I believe it is a legend (I tried many times with my children 😊 )