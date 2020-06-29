Previous
Rocks by etienne
220 / 365

Rocks

Playing with William Furniss' Grid project, but using a white grid instead of a black grid.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

