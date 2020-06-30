Sign up
Gunnera
A last triptych decomposition, just for the pleasure
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alternates-2
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
22nd June 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique-davidhilliard
