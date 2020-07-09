Previous
Agapanthus (2) by etienne
225 / 365

Agapanthus (2)

Trying different picture variants of the same flower
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

Joyce W. ace
very nice!
July 9th, 2020  
