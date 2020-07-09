Sign up
Agapanthus (2)
Trying different picture variants of the same flower
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Joyce W.
very nice!
July 9th, 2020
