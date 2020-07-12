Previous
Do you see me? (2) by etienne
Do you see me? (2)

Here is another grasshoper picture. It is amazing how the body is striated by veins similar to the veins of a blade. Even when my wife was pointing it to me, I was not able to see it at first.
12th July 2020

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
