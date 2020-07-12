Sign up
226 / 365
Do you see me? (2)
Here is another grasshoper picture. It is amazing how the body is striated by veins similar to the veins of a blade. Even when my wife was pointing it to me, I was not able to see it at first.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Alternates-2
COOLPIX S8200
9th July 2020 1:46pm
