Christmas party abstract by etienne
Christmas party abstract

A decorated Christmas party table, shot through the bottom of my (already ?) empty glass of wine.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Etienne

Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
December 25th, 2019  
Rob Z ace
LOL - I love it! And it seems to show that you did have a lovely Christmas Day - best festive wishes - Rob
December 25th, 2019  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
Super abstract, have a nice festive season
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Fabulous shot and a great abstract, fav!
December 25th, 2019  
