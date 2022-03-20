Sign up
Photo 463
Sahara dust in the air
During all last week, the sky had a yellowish feeling all day long because the southern winds were loaded with sand from the Sahara. The cars roofs got some deposits as well. This phenomenon happens every two years or so.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
0
0
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
