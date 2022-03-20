Previous
Sahara dust in the air by etienne
Sahara dust in the air

During all last week, the sky had a yellowish feeling all day long because the southern winds were loaded with sand from the Sahara. The cars roofs got some deposits as well. This phenomenon happens every two years or so.
Etienne

