Artichoke in my garden by etienne
Photo 466

Artichoke in my garden

The picture represents only the part that we usually eat, aka the flower pod. The mother plant is one meter wide and one meter high. Its long leaves would actually be edible as well but they are quite bitter.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
