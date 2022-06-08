Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 466
Artichoke in my garden
The picture represents only the part that we usually eat, aka the flower pod. The mother plant is one meter wide and one meter high. Its long leaves would actually be edible as well but they are quite bitter.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1772
photos
106
followers
57
following
127% complete
View this month »
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Latest from all albums
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
466
1058
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
8th May 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close