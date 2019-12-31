Standing at the gates of my Year 2 Project

This picture is the last post of my Year 1 project : completed. It has been a lot of fun and I have learnt a lot !
At this point, my sincere thanks go to my long time friend Tim, alias Frogger @tdaug80 , who introduced me to this wonderful community one year ago already. My warm thanks also go to all my new friends and followers and 365 colleagues, for their kindness, their fidelity and their generous willingness to share their competence. I have special thoughts for the 365 members whom I was following and who suddenly disappeared from the radar during this past year. I miss their pictures, their comments and their friendship, but most of all, I hope that life is not being too harsh to them.