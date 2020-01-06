A strange January sunrise (2)

These are the following 2 shots of the sunrise sequence. As the sun keeps moving up, the bottom of the solar disk and the dark shape in front of it become distorted, but curiously, as soon as the sun gets detached from the horizon, the dark shape disappears !



As there are no islands in this direction, I suppose that there was a boat sitting beyond the horizon, which became partly visible thanks to a sort of mirage effect created by a distorsion of the light paths through the thermal layers. If anyone has a better explanation, I am curious to hear it.