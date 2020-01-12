Sign up
Open window (shot through home made filter)
SooC. Shot through a piece of black nylon. Not a great image, but an interesting strange effect. For the Technique Challenge (Home made filters). I am curious to give it a try since I have never done that before.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
101
technique
