Open window (shot through home made filter) by etienne
201 / 365

Open window (shot through home made filter)

SooC. Shot through a piece of black nylon. Not a great image, but an interesting strange effect. For the Technique Challenge (Home made filters). I am curious to give it a try since I have never done that before.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
55% complete

