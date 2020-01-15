Sign up
204 / 365
Storm Brendan
I have already posted some filtered pictures of storm Brendan of last Monday, but here is the real thing now. This is shot from our beach, but a few kilometers further ahead, the waves were 9 meters high.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
729
photos
75
followers
68
following
Views
0
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th January 2020 2:55pm
