Storm Brendan by etienne
204 / 365

Storm Brendan

I have already posted some filtered pictures of storm Brendan of last Monday, but here is the real thing now. This is shot from our beach, but a few kilometers further ahead, the waves were 9 meters high.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

