A vegetal texture mix
This was a tangle of different green tones and of different textures with little readibility, so I tried to use high contrast and embedded selective colouring to give some structure to the image.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
19th January 2020 11:39am
