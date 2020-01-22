Previous
A vegetal texture mix by etienne
A vegetal texture mix

This was a tangle of different green tones and of different textures with little readibility, so I tried to use high contrast and embedded selective colouring to give some structure to the image.
22nd January 2020

Etienne

@etienne
Etienne
