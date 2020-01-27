Sign up
217 / 365
Dim sunset (2)
I like the horizontal stripes here, even if they are not bright.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
767
photos
77
followers
68
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
155
215
156
216
392
157
217
393
Views
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
21st January 2020 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
