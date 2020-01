Tagged for the Song Title Challenge. There are many recordings of this song by famous artists, but my favourite one is the link below from 1964 by a young boys band called the Rolling Stones. This recording is a praised piece of history for all Stones fans, as it features Stones’ founder member Brian Jones as the sole backing vocals (playing the guitar on the left side). Enjoy at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lnkm9ReVyo