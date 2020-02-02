Previous
Snowy mountains (1) : Inchydoney Pass by etienne
223 / 365

Snowy mountains (1) : Inchydoney Pass

This shot was made in the Himalaya Mountains, which are located on an Irish beach, as I am sure you all know.

For the Flash of Red (forms of nature)
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

