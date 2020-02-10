Previous
Bored by etienne
231 / 365

Bored

I was looking for a b&w architecture shot but I got distracted...
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lesley Aldridge ace
I think its a great b&w architecture shot, love the two boys in the window.
February 10th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ha certainly bored!
February 10th, 2020  
Christopher Cox ace
well spotted
February 10th, 2020  
Louise
Ah yes, that does happen ;).
February 10th, 2020  
