Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
231 / 365
Bored
I was looking for a b&w architecture shot but I got distracted...
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
809
photos
87
followers
77
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
169
405
170
230
406
231
171
407
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
8th February 2020 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-66
Lesley Aldridge
ace
I think its a great b&w architecture shot, love the two boys in the window.
February 10th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
ha certainly bored!
February 10th, 2020
Christopher Cox
ace
well spotted
February 10th, 2020
Louise
Ah yes, that does happen ;).
February 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close