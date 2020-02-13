Sign up
234 / 365
Clonakilty street houses
For the Flash of Red Challenge (Architecture).
Inside this small Irish town, the family houses are attached in rows, they are quite small and basic. Nevertheless they cost a fortune to buy.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
