Clonakilty street houses by etienne
234 / 365

Clonakilty street houses

For the Flash of Red Challenge (Architecture).

Inside this small Irish town, the family houses are attached in rows, they are quite small and basic. Nevertheless they cost a fortune to buy.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
