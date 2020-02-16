Sign up
Previous
Next
237 / 365
February storms (2)
Another shot from Storm Dennis this morning. Definitely not feeling in the mood of posting a "still life" image for the Flash of Red Challenge today.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
2
2
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Tags
for2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Love the repeating patterns the waves create
February 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful waves
February 16th, 2020
