February storms (2) by etienne
237 / 365

February storms (2)

Another shot from Storm Dennis this morning. Definitely not feeling in the mood of posting a "still life" image for the Flash of Red Challenge today.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Hope D Jennings ace
Love the repeating patterns the waves create
February 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful waves
February 16th, 2020  
