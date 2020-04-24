Previous
Elevation by etienne
Elevation

This is our granddaughter enjoying the discovery of the Rock of Cashel, another site with impressive ruins in County Tipperary, Ireland.(Credit of the picture to our daughter)

Having never experienced with duo-tone before, I am catching the opportunity to try this type of processing since it is the Darkroom @thedarkroom theme of the week.
24th April 2020

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

Monique ace
Amazing shot, beautiful vibe
April 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
Congrats to your daughter, she must have inherited your talent.
April 24th, 2020  
