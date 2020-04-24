Sign up
Elevation
This is our granddaughter enjoying the discovery of the Rock of Cashel, another site with impressive ruins in County Tipperary, Ireland.(Credit of the picture to our daughter)
Having never experienced with duo-tone before, I am catching the opportunity to try this type of processing since it is the Darkroom
@thedarkroom
theme of the week.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
281
darkroom-duotone
Monique
ace
Amazing shot, beautiful vibe
April 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
Congrats to your daughter, she must have inherited your talent.
April 24th, 2020
