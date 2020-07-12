Sign up
Umbel
It is about to bloom. I had never realized that an umbel flower is actually composed of smaller umbels.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1082
photos
95
followers
68
following
Alternates-1
COOLPIX S8200
8th July 2020 4:28pm
