After the storm by etienne
359 / 365

After the storm

There is always a feeling of great quietness after a storm. The small mounds visible in the picture are made by the sandworms coming back to normal life once the storm is gone.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
