Photo 373
Storm Justine ICM
Just trying to transform the stormy scene into an abstract
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Views
2
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
30th January 2021 6:11pm
Privacy
Public
