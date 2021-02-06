Previous
Next
Another rainbow (b&w version) by etienne
Photo 376

Another rainbow (b&w version)

As expected, the area outside the primary rainbow has less light than the inside. In principle the area in between the primary and the secondary rainbows should be even darker, but that does not appear on the image.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise