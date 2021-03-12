Sign up
Photo 397
The wave - before and after
This is the same wave as my other post, in 3 successive phases
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1312
photos
105
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
11th March 2021 5:08pm
Privacy
Public
